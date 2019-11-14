By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The people and residents of Bayelsa State are expected to go to the polls on Saturday, Nov 16, 2019. With 1 day 17 hours to go, it can be said that the political atmosphere in the state is charged and almost ready for the election.

Despite the latest development with respect to the disqualification of the APC candidate in the governorship election, Chief David Lyon, and other matters arising, see below a brief introduction of the Candidates expected to log it out at the polls on Saturday.

1.

Ebizimo Diriyai is the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the 2019 governorship elections in Bayelsa state, Nigeria is from the great Diriyai family in Kaiama, a dedicated Pastor of Salvation. He is a Barrister and was the former NBA secretary in Bayelsa state with a flourishing chamber operating in Yenagoa and Port Harcourt. His running mate is Dangosu Macaustine Maclean.

2.

Kalango Stanley Davies is the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 governorship elections in Bayelsa State. His running mate is Nathaniel Ereguadei Abule.

3.

Owei-Tongu Woniwei is the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the Bayelsa State 2019 governorship elections. His running mate is Ikeinka Genesis Doikumo.

4.

Kunde Noah the governorship candidate of the Alliance National Party (ANP) in the 2019 Bayelsa governorship elections with Furo Tautogu Kemmer as his running mate.

5.

Diri Duoye is the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He is a known politician. He is the senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District of Bayelsa state at the 9th National Assembly and gubernatorial standard-bearer of the PDP for Bayelsa state November 2019 Elections. He earned his First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) in 1977 at Rev. Proctor Memorial Primary School Kaima (then State school Kaima). Obtained his West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASCE) at Government Secondary School Odi in 1981. Obtained his Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) at the College of Education in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state in 1985 and his Bachelors of Education degree in Political Science at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State in 1990. His running mate is Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo.