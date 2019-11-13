Lagos state government has assured local builders of boats that the state government would scale up their businesses by regularly patronising them in line with the vision of making water transportation one of the best possible alternatives.

In doing this, the state government is confident that the effort would help to strengthen the economies of local boat builders, attract more interest in water transportation and bring daily traffic congestions on our roads to the barest minimum.

The Managing Director, Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Mr. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun gave the assurances during an inspection tour of two major boat factories, V-Craft and Sierra Craft, in Lagos on Monday.

He stated that the Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu is fully committed to the efficient water transportation system and has instructed that LAGFERRY must identify and patronise local builders who have the capacity and adhere to international standard best practices.

“We want to build the Ecosystem and ensure everybody is carried along in achieving the multi-modal transportation initiative of the present administration to decongest the roads, so any manufacturer that has the capacity, we will patronise. We want to encourage local investors particularly those that have interest in water transportation and purchase the boats that are not just made in Nigeria but made in Lagos” he stated.

While informing that the state government intends to roll out commercial ferry services in a couple of weeks to come, the Managing Director assured Lagosians of a new experience in water transportation driven by the latest technology and built on safety, reliability, faster with efficient services, comfort and value for money.

In his response, The Managing Director, sierra Craft, Mr Olusegun Jaji expressed delight at the interest of the state government in developing local water transportation, especially the assurances given to local builders that they would enjoy government patronage.

He added that he was particularly delighted in this administration’s commitment to improving and increasing water transportation.

He assured that his company was capable of producing and delivering world-class boats capable of meeting the international standard as required by the State government.

He explained that his company and others were ready to key into the vision of the present administration of exploring water transportation to decongest the road traffic.