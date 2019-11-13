A Federal judge in Miami Florida has sentenced rapper Kodak Black to 46 months in prison on weapons charges.

According to Miami Herald, the state had asked for 46 to 57 months, while Black’s lawyers had urged for 37 to 44 months or less, court records show.

Black, 22, had pleaded guilty in August to lying on a background form when he purchased handguns at a Hialeah weapons store in January, and again in March when he attempted to buy more guns.

He also ran into trouble during his stint behind bars while awaiting sentencing. During the court hearing, prosecutors revealed that Black had beaten up a prison guard.

The charges against Black were technical, the newspaper reported. Under the mandatory Firearms Transaction Record, or Form 4473, applicants are asked if they are facing an indictment or “information in any court” for a felony that could result in being sent to prison for more than a year.

The 22 year-old rapper was born Dieuson Octave on June 11, 1997 in Pompano Beach, Florida, the son of a Haitian immigrant, Marcelene Octave.

He started singing from elementary school and chose the stage name Kodak Black later in his career. He has had several brushes with the law, even from school and was expelled from the fifth grade. He is famous for his singles “Zeze”, “Roll in Peace”, “Tunnel Vision”, and “No Flockin”.