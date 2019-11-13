Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United States have thrown their weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, kicking against any plans to ridicule him by some people in the country.

The leaders who were reacting to some of the news making the round in Nigeria said the major achievements of the Buhari administration would have been impossible without the Vice President.

Dr. Baba Adam, former US leader of Pro National Conference Organisations, PRONACO and one of Nigeria’s most prominent citizens in the US said the contributions of the Vice President should be applauded.

“This is just a reminder that the clock cannot be turned back. The very best of this administration’s initiatives be it Homegrown School Feeding Program, N-Power, GEEP Programs, Niger-Delta Peace initiatives, Energizing Education and Market Initiatives, etc came out of the Office of the Vice President and not at the President’s Office or the Ministries, Department and Agencies,” he said.

The Borno state citizen who is a former chairman of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) also waded into the decision by the US government to deny Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti visa to the United States. He said Fayemi was denied the USA visa like hundreds of thousands of other Nigerians.

“So you want to be the next Nigerian Vice President? He quizzed. “You as a person from the South West – through your in-action you may have endorsed the ongoing insults by the Cabal on VP Pst. Prof. Osinbajo, SAN, GCON… and remember he is highly regarded at the White House – so they are sending you and others ‘clear shot across the bow,” he said.

He said what happened to Governor Fayemi is just the beginning, “if you do not heed this warning – next – worldwide freezing of you and your friends assets,” he said.

He noted that the ‘body bag’ comments of Governor Nasir El-Rufai have not gone unnoticed by the US and UK authorities. “Again by association, remember your associates ‘Body Bags’ rantings,” he added.

Similarly, renowned US judge and APC leader, Dele Alade, said politicians should leave the President and Vice President out of their games, so they can focus on governance.

“Any humiliation of the VP or Asiwaju Tinubu or other leaders will not be acceptable. All these shenanigans are because of 2023,” he said.

Adding that “Kayode Fayemi has to be very careful. VP Osinbajo has done a great job. We know it. Nigerians know it. Rather than helping Buhari/Osinbajo concentrate on delivering better governance to our people, some crazy elements and enemies of progress are bent on destroying the gains made so far and paralyzing governance.

“Tens of millions of Nigerians are suffering because of this. Only those lazy government officials who live on government and/or on government welfare (and not on their ingenuity) are unconcerned. We’re watching and we will hold them accountable.”

Another chieftain who did not want to be named said, “What a proverbial “Hammer throwing at the head.” This “Dr Fayemi” is a basket case, a prodigal son.”

“Thanks for exposing the scum bag, a fraud. No wonder the Cabals are using him to depose VP Osinbajo, so rather than having a competent Yoruba man as the next President the coup plotters are already entrenched in diversionary and overt shenanigans with the help of the likes of Fayemi.”