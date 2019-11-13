Nigeria’s Super Eagles now lead Benin Republic 2-1 in the ongoing African Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Samuel Kanu scores Nigeria’s second goal on 63 minutes to ease the pressure off the Super Eagles.

The Eagles had trailed Benin Republic on three minutes.

Sloppy defending allowed a free Stephane Sessegnon to slot the ball past a stranded Daniel Akpeyi in the box in just three minutes.

The Super Eagles equalised through Victor Osimhen on added time in the first half through a penalty.

The referee had awarded a penalty after Ola Aina was upended in the box.