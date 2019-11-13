Super Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have equalised against their Benin Republic counterpart in the ongoing African Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen equalised on added time in the first half through a penalty.

The referee had awarded a penalty after Ola Aina was upended in the box.

The Super Eagles had conceded a goal on three minutes to Benin Republic in the first half.

Sloppy defending allowed a free Stephane Sessegnon to slot the ball past a stranded Daniel Akpeyi in the box in just three minutes.

 