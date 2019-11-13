Nigeria’s Super Eagles have equalised against their Benin Republic counterpart in the ongoing African Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

Victor Osimhen equalised on added time in the first half through a penalty.

The referee had awarded a penalty after Ola Aina was upended in the box.

The Super Eagles had conceded a goal on three minutes to Benin Republic in the first half.

Sloppy defending allowed a free Stephane Sessegnon to slot the ball past a stranded Daniel Akpeyi in the box in just three minutes.