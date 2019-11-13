The first public hearings in the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s requests for Ukraine to investigate his political rivals began at 10.am Washington, D.C. time, with William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine lined up to testify.

Another official that will also give testimony is George Kent, a senior State Department official.

Ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify Friday.

Many US networks will carry the hearings live.