Gbenro Ajibade, Denrele Edun, Moyo Lawal, and Lizzy Jay were among the celebrities who stormed the cinema screening of Belinda Effah’s faith-based movie ‘Miracle’.

The movie which premiered on Monday, 11th November 2019 at the University Of Lagos, Main Auditorium, was said to have taken over five years to complete.

Directed by Pascal Amanfo and produced by Belinda Effah, the film stars Beverly Naya, Shawn Faqua, Eniola Badmus, Biola Segun-Williams, Emeka Rollas, Nicole Ndigwe, MC Abbey, Beverly Oh, Uche Chidulo and Musa Ibro.

“Miracle” tells the story of a girl who set out to school naive and looking to pursue her dreams. Guided by the teachings of her father she faces a true test of strength, character, and passion as she is caught up in a deadly love triangle. Will this love story lead to a happy ever after? Or will Miracle’s hopes and dreams be dashed?