Nigeria’s Super Eagles are trailing Benin Republic by a lone goal in Uyo at the ongoing Nations Cup qualifier.

Sloppy defending allowed a free Stephane Sessegnon to slot the ball past a stranded Daniel Akpeyi in the box in just three minutes of the first half.

Spectators at the capacity filled stadium are silence as the ball went in very early in the game, and half time is approaching without the Eagles having a shot on goal.