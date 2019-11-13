Pregnant Malika Haqq thinks it’s “hilarious” that she froze her eggs because her baby-to-be was conceived “in love.”

“The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant because I knew that my life was gonna change for the better,” the Dash Dolls alum, 36, explained in a Tuesday, November 12, clip of her Side by Side web show with her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq. “The greatest blessing I’ve always wanted but didn’t know how I was going to get it is finally here. I didn’t know when I was gonna have children, so deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself for my 35th birthday is pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer that I may never use.”

The Los Angeles native explained, “I made a baby in love and those eggs weren’t necessary.”

Malika announced in September that she is expecting her first child. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best in my life. I’m pregnant!” the Celebrity Big Brother alum captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I didn’t know when I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Although Malika didn’t disclose the identity of her baby’s father, Us Weekly broke the news three days later that it’s her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis. The former couple dated on and off for two years, officially splitting in June.

During one of their 2018 reconciliations, the rapper, 32, penned a letter to Malika on Instagram, writing, “To the world, you may be one person but to me, you’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it. Before you, I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know, I always play you love songs, but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out, but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced.” US Weekly reports.

The pregnant star doesn’t “want to make O.T. part of her pregnancy journey unless he wanted to be involved,” an insider told Us exclusively last month. “They are talking and feeling it out. He’s been getting more involved as her pregnancy has progressed.”

On October 26, the pair were spotted getting manicures and pedicures at Mod Nails in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, a source told Us, explaining, “Malika and O.T. were not showing any PDA … but they definitely seemed very comfortable with each other and were friendly and laughing a lot.”