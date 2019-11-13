Spanish club, Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a whopping £340 million record contract for French sensation Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint Germain, Mail Online reports.

The mega transfer will overturn initial Neymar’s world record fee of £198m.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked to Real Madrid in the past since announcing his endearing presence at the global stage.

Reports have tipped Mbappe as future football heir to replace Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid 'considering world record £340M move for Kylian Mbappe' as Zinedine Zidane looks to add PSG superstar to his new-look attack https://t.co/fDxnMXIA4j — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 12, 2019

Mbappe came into the limelight since helping Monaco win the French league with 27 goals in 60 appearances before switching side to PSG in another big deal transfer.

Mbappe currently boasts 67 goals, 31 assists in just 104 league games and is currently the odds-on favourite to finish the season as the top scorer in Ligue 1, Daily Mail reports.

Although the World Cup-winning star has reportedly emerged £335m target for Juventus as replacement for Ronaldo, there are indications that he may soon switch side to Spanish capital where he has also professed admiration for.