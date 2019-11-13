Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has released N472 million for the payment of salary arrears of staff of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and its teaching hospital in Osogbo.

The governor, in a letter signed by the State Commissioner of Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji and addressed to the Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, said the release of the fund was aimed at ensuring financial stability in the university.

According to the letter, the governor noted that the release of the fund was in line with the earlier agreement reached at a meeting in Abuja between Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and himself on the need to ensure “financial stability and sustainability” of the institution.

The institution has been embroiled in crisis over outstanding salary of the workers of the university, which is jointly owned by the two states.

The two governors met in Abuja two weeks ago at the instance of the Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, to chart a way forward for the university.

Part of the understanding reached at the said meeting was the setting up of a 10-man committee, five from each state, to look at all the issues surrounding the joint ownership agreements and profer lasting solutions to the challenges.

According to the letter, while the sum of N250 million will go to the University in Ogbomoso, N222 million, will go to the University’s Teaching Hospital in Osogbo, for payment of salaries.