By Daniels Ekugo

Opera, the Norwegian browser developer and leader on AI-driven digital content, announced Tuesday that Opera News, the most downloaded news app in Nigeria, is expanding its platform with the introduction of Opera News Hub – a new online media platform that helps authors and bloggers produce their online content and share it with the fast-growing Opera user base of more than 350 million users worldwide and over 120 million users in the African countries.

Opera News Hub connects seamlessly with other Opera mobile applications like the popular Opera Mini browser and the standalone news app Opera News. This means that content creators who choose to distribute original content in Opera News Hub, will have a unique opportunity to reach a new international audience, increase their number of followers on social media channels, and run their own online publication across the various Opera mobile products.

“With Opera News Hub, we are enabling thousands of Nigerian authors and bloggers to explore their creativity in a collaborative online media platform based on generated content,” said Scot Eritemu, Product Manager for Opera News. “Opera News Hub also guarantees premium content placement across the Opera mobile apps, allowing them to be discovered by a large international audience of over 350 million Opera users.”

The user interface of Opera News Hub is easy to use and allows content creators to set up their online content in minutes. Once the login and registration process is completed, Opera News Hub allows you to create an article where you can edit the text and images according to the goals of your publication.

Content creators that are already using other social media platforms to share their content can link their social media profiles to their own website in Opera News Hub to increase their traffic and profile views.

The Opera News Hub platform also allows authors and bloggers to keep track of their publication traffic, helping them better understand the topics that their audiences are primarily interested in.

The platform’s dashboard displays detailed information about the number of impressions, visualizations and shares that their articles have.

This information becomes valuable for content creators who are searching for detailed information that they can use to improve the monetization of their online content.

Opera has great ambitions to continue leading the digital transformation of Africa. Last year, Opera announced its Africa First strategy, wherein the company committed to launch its new products and services in Africa before anywhere else in the world.

This strategy was set up with the ambition of contributing to the growth of the African digital economy and speed up internet adoption across the continent.

The inclusion of Opera News Hub into Opera’s product portfolio is part of Opera’s strategy to expand its products beyond mobile apps. Opera News Hub joins the recently announced online content and marketing platforms Opera Ads, OLeads and OList.

With these digital content and marketing platforms, African businesses and content creators now have better opportunities to interact with their audiences and grow in popularity by expanding their online presence.