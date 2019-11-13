2019 Big Brother Naija former housemate, Omashola Oburoh has signed a deal with Plaqad Inc. talent program, a brand that aims at connecting brands and individuals to content creators, influencers and publishers around the world.

Omashola Announced the news on his Instagram page by writing: My name is Omashola Kola Oburoh and I am pleased to announce that I am now part of @plaqadinc Talent Programme family.

Welcoming Omashola to the family, Plaqad Inc. made the announcement on their official Instagram page.

We are pleased to announce the signing of ex-BBNaija Season 4 housemate and 3rd runner-up, Omashola Kola Oburoh to our Plaqad Talent Programme (PTP). Welcome to the family. Let’s create magic!!