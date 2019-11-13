By Gbenro Adesina

Following the judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna that Senator Biodun Olujimi of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, validly won the February 23, 2019 Senatorial Election in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday issued a Certificate of Return to her.

Consequently, Senator Olujimi will, henceforth, represent Ekiti South Senatorial District in the nation’s Red Chamber till 2023.

INEC had earlier declared that the 62 year old Dayo Adeyeye of All Progressive Congress, APC, won the election, prompting Senator Olujimi and PDP to file a petition against the declaration at the Ekiti State National Assembly Tribunal, seeking to be declared the winner of the election, claiming to have the highest number of votes cast.

In its judgment, the tribunal nullified elections in some poling units and declared Olujimi the winner of the election.

As a result, Adeyeye appealed the judgment, seeking the Court of Appeal to overturn the judgment of the lower court. Rather than granting his prayer, the Appellant Court upheld the decision of the tribunal, translating to victory for Olujimi.