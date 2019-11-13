Authorities in Kenya have charged a Nigerian pastor and a Kenyan woman with engaging in evangelism without a permit.

According to Kenya newspaper, Daily Nation, Mr Joseph Ifeanyichukwu Ezeking, 39, and Alice Kawira, 35, on diverse dates between January and September this year preached without work permit in Embu and Meru counties.

Ms Kawira was charged with harbouring the foreigner at her place while knowing that he was illegally engaging in the evangelism.

Appearing before Isiolo Principal Magistrate Evanson Ngigi on Wednesday, the duo was also charged with obstructing police officers from arresting them in Meru County.

The suspects, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, were each released on a Sh100, 000 bond. The case will be heard on January 30, 2020.–Kenya’s Daily Nation