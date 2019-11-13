A Nigerian woman who was locked up in a dark room at her family residence for two years, has regained her freedom.

Hassana Sale, mother of four was locked up by her brother to prevent her from rejoining her estranged husband.

Kaduna based NGO, Arida Relief Foundation and a team of policemen found her in a “terrible state” locked up in the room in Rigasa area of Kaduna.

According to the founder of the NGO, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, the victim, Hassana, was deprived of her freedom by her elder brother, one Malam Lawal Sale over her intention to go back to her matrimonial home.

Salisu explained that the woman became depressed when she was divorced by her husband, but due to the love for the children, visited them daily.

“She visits the children on daily basis, so the elder brother and the some of her relatives decided to lock her up in a dark room for two years so that she will not go back to her ex-husband,” she told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“We have taken her to the hopital and when she becomes stable, she would be handed over to the state Ministry of Human Service and Social Development to pursue the matter.”

The elder brother has already been arrested by the police