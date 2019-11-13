In order to sustain the existing synergy between the Nigerian Army and other sister agencies in Ondo state, the 32 Artillery Brigade has kicked off a field Training Exercise code-named “Exercise Crocodile Smile IV” on Wednesday, the exercise will last from till 23 December 2019.

The official flag-off of the exercise took place at the Brigade Super Camp at Lawyer Oke Street Okitipupa, Ondo State on 13 November 2019.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Army public relations, major Victor Olukoya, the Brigade Commander’s Orders/Briefing to Security Agencies and participants took place on Wednesday where all were intimated of their roles, tasks and responsibilities.

This exercise, the Brigade said was in line with the Nigerian Army’s constitutional role of acting in aid to civil authority.

“The exercise will be conducted in conjunction with other security agencies to further sustain the existing synergy between the Nigerian Army and other sister agencies in the state.

“In furtherance of civil military relations, the brigade will be carrying out Civil Military Corporation activities in the course of the exercise such as medical outreach, donation of books, computers, printers, generators, sports equipment and sanitation in selected communities of southern Ondo State.

“All law-abiding members of the public are by this notice urged not to panic when they observe large movement of troops and equipment during this period. This is a military exercise aimed at curbing various security threats such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, pipeline vandalism, hooliganism and banditry.

“The exercise which is people-oriented shall be conducted in line with the Nigerian Army Rules of Engagement and Code of Conducts, guiding exercises of this nature,” the statement reads.