The crisis in the Edo All Progressives Congress, APC, is getting worse, as a faction of the party suspended the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The party also suspended the Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu and the Secretary to the state Government, Osarodion Ogie for alleged anti party activities

A chieftain of the party, Mr. Patrick Ikhariale stated this while briefing journalists in Benin City on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a faction of the party, loyal to Obaseki suspended the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

