The Lagos State Government says it will be closing down Yaba and Jibowu/Ogunmorin axis on the 16th and 23rd of November respectively from 8:00pm to 6:00am for the Level Cross construction of the rail tracks.

It said this was in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation on Wednesday said on the 16th of November, the Jibowu axis will be closed down, while the Yaba axis of the rail will be shutdown on the 23rd of November.

“The routes will be closed at night to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“The routes will also be used interchangeably as alternative routes for motorists to get to their various destinations so that when one axis is under construction, the other axis will be opened for motorists.

“The Lagos State Government hereby appeals to road users to bear with the government as it takes steps to create proper road infrastructure that will ultimately improve the traffic situation of the state,” the statement said.