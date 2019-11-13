Lagos State Government is set to host the year 2019 edition of the World Science Day for Peace and Development.

The grand finale of the event which comes up on Monday 18th November, 2019 Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed of developments in science.

The theme of this year is “Open science, leaving no one behind”.

World Science Day for Peace and Development highlights the significant role of Science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. It also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology Mr. Hakeem Fahm disclosed that the Day offers the opportunity to assemble all actors around the topic of science for peace and development from Government officials to academia to school pupils, to share ideas on ways of renewing National and International commitment for the use of science for the benefit of societies.

Keynote speaker for the day is Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos and Chairman, Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council.

Activities slated for the day includes career talks, exhibition of scientific products/research works, and science drama among others.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development was established by UNESCO in 2001 with the aim of highlighting the important role of science.