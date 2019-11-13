A 27-year-old woman, Joy Alake, has been ordered to sweep a court premises in Abuja for two weeks, as punishment for stealing nine pieces of wrapper and four skirts worth N68,000.

Sani Mohammed a judge at Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, FCT gave the order on Wednesday after the woman pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal trespass and theft and pleaded for leniency.

Mohammed warned her to desist from committing crimes.

Mohammed also ordered the police to release the recovered wrappers to the complainant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Vincent Osuji told the court that the complainant, Rosemary Akande, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 30.

He said that the complainant alleged that the convict entered her shop in Karu and stole nine pieces of wrappers and four skirts, valued at the sum of N68,000.

During police investigation, he said, the convict confessed to committing the crime.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The convict turned court sweeper resides at Karu Village, Abuja,