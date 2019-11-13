By Jennifer Okundia

Adjusting to a new life as newlyweds can have its toll on individuals differently.

Some persons can slip into depression, especially ladies who now have to live with a man and not be around the family they’ve been used to for a while.

Youtubers and travel couple Akah and Claire Nnani share their experiences after 7 months into their union.

Open communication is a key ingredient in making marriage work, as well as selflessness.

Watch the video and learn a thing or two from these lovebirds.