Hilaria Baldwin, actress and yoga instructor has shared the heartbreaking story of her second miscarriage this year and how she has been coping with the disappointment.

Hilaria who is married to actor Alec Baldwin since 2012, with both having four children between them had gone to her doctor for a scan of the baby, she knew would come out as a girl, when doctors found that the baby had passed away, four months old in the womb. She was shocked by the harrowing news.

“I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask”, she wrote on her Instagram page early Tuesday.

She also wrote in the post how she broke the news to one of her daughters, Carmen: I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Many hours later, a doleful Hilaria followed with another post, relating how she has been able to gather herself together since the shattering news: “Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery…but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok. I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. You have no idea how much this means to me. One foot in front of the other…now I begin the healing journey”.