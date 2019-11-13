Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday dissolved the Task Force on Farmers Registration with immediate effect.

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement in Akure, advised members of the dissolved Task Force to handover government’s property in their possession to the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture.

According to him, the governor expresses his appreciation to members of the Task Force for their service to the state.

“A new Task Force will be constituted in due course,” he said.