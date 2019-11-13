By Jethro Ibileke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, has mocked the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the gale of suspension rocking it.

The state chairman of PDP, Dan Orbih, who was reacting to the crisis, while addressing journalists in Benin, said that it is only in APC that the national chairman, the state chairman and the secretary, would be suspended in one day.

Orbih, who described APC as a disorganised party, wondered how it could rule the state and be expected to restore law and order.

He denied allegation that Governor Godwin Obaseki gave PDP the sum of N6 billion to enable him defect to the party.

He said: “Governor Obaseki has no business giving anybody money to join the PDP. If he has N6 billion to join PDP, I will advise him to spend that money to address the problems of the state.

“We don’t need any money from anybody to join our party. Our party is open to all those who are interested in joining us as member including Governor Obaseki. I know very well that the problems facing his government is that they don’t have a proper party structure. I see APC as a disorganised party in Edo State.

“We have heard that they have suspended the state chairman, Barrister Ojezua and another report said that the new chairman, Col David Imoise was not properly elected. The truth is that you cannot put the state in the hand of people who cannot manage themselves.”

Commenting on the alleged exit of Pastor Ize-Iyamu from the party, Orbih said as far as PDP is concerned in Edo State, it remains one indivisible family.

“I have with me here, party chairmen from all the 18 Local Government Areas in the state. No one has been suspended. The exit of anyone can not affect the fortune of PDP in Edo State.

“A few years ago when he (Ize-Iyamu) left APC, he said he was coming home. Now, we also read that he said he was going home when he was reported to have defected to APC. I’m saying that if he has decided to leave, he has not officially informed us that he is leaving for APC,” Orbih added.