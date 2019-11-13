Seven persons were killed and seven injured on Wednesday after a car bomb explosion near the interior ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul, spokesman of the Interior Ministry said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi noted on his Twitter page that the numbers could grow because this is only preliminary information.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It came a day after two Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group were released in exchange for two professors, an American and an Australian, in a development some analysts had hoped could defuse violence in Afghanistan.