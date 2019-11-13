President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in London, met with the management of Pearson Educational Group in London.

This was revealed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina.

The president’s media aide confirmed the presence of the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed attended the meeting.

Also in attendance, Adesina said, was the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Justice Adesola Oguntade.

The president had, on Sunday, met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, at the Lambeth Palace, London.

Buhari and the Archbishop last met in Oct. 2018, when Welby was in Abuja as a keynote speaker at a conference on religious harmony, shortly before the conduct of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The president, who has been in London since Nov. 2 on a private visit, after attending the third Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is expected back in Nigeria on Nov. 17.