By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Wednesday defeated Benin Republic’s National team 2-1 in their opening match of the African Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Eagles had trailed Benin Republic on three minutes.

Sloppy defending allowed a free Stephane Sessegnon to slot the ball past a stranded Daniel Akpeyi in the box in just three minutes.

The Super Eagles equalised through Victor Osimhen on added time in the first half through a penalty.

The referee had awarded a penalty after Ola Aina was upended in the box, which Osimhen converted.

Samuel Kanu scores Nigeria’s second goal on 63 minutes to ease the pressure off the Super Eagles.

Eagles had 57 percent ball possession as against 43 by their Benin counterpart, but they found it had to penetrate defensive line-up of their opponent.

Benin scored from their only one goal attempt while the Super Eagles had four goals attempt and three shots on goal.

The Super Eagles now top Group L with three points after Sierra Leone and Lesotho drew 1-1 in the other game played in Freetown, Sierra Leone.