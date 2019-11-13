The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola has affirmed the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to safety of lives and property of its citizenry.

This he said while addressing members of staff on the need to take punitive measures against touts parading themselves as Staff of Lagos State Safety Commission.

Mojola decried the activities of unscrupulous members of the public carrying out unlawful activities on behalf of Safety Commission.

According to him”Lagos State Safety Commission hereby dissociate herself from such persons or group of persons who have branded their vehicles, forged the commission’s official letter headed paper, Abatement notices and some paraphernalia worn by officials of Lagos State Commission “.

He advised members of the public to disregard any illegal purported summons, abatement notices, seal orders and so on.

He declared that the Commission is presently undergoing restructuring aimed at repositioning herself for improved service delivery in line with the Commission’ Law 2011.

He stated that anyone found using the Commission’s logo to carry out unofficial duties would be arrested and prosecuted in line with relevant laws of Lagos State as security personnel had been contacted to carry out such directives.

He urged members of the public to channel their complaints and inquiries to Lagos State Safety Commission, Block 18b, 2nd & 3rd Floors, The Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja.