By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association, FIFA has announced the appointment of former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger as its new Chief of Global Football Development.

The French manager who hadn’t been linked with any job since he left the Gunners in May 2018, after 22 years in charge, was welcomed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to the world football governing body’s headquarters in Zurich.

According to a statement by the body, Wenger’s job includes overseeing and driving the growth and development of the sport for both men and women around the world.

He will also be the leading authority on technical matters, both as a member of the Football and Technical Advisory Panels involved in The IFAB’s review and decision-making.

Speaking on the new appointment, Wenger said he is ready to take on the new challenge.

“I very much look forward to taking on this extremely important challenge, not only because I have always been interested in analysing football from a broader perspective but also because FIFA’s mission as world football’s governing body is truly global,” he said.

“I know I can contribute to this objective and will put all my energy into this,” he added.

FIFA President Infantino also said Arsene Wenger’s profound knowledge and passion for the different aspects of our game sets him apart as one of the most respected personalities in football.

“I am delighted to welcome him to the team.

“His arrival is just another example of how we keep strengthening our purpose to bring FIFA back to football and football back to FIFA,” he added.