Nigeria’s leading insurance company, AIICO has issued a red alert about scammers using its name and brand to solicit for donation via the social media.

In a disclaimer issued today, AIICO said it “will never set up any form of social media group for soliciting for funds under any guise”.

“Our customers are hereby cautioned to abstain from responding to any such request”, the notice warned

It said it was making moves to apprehend and prosecute the scammers and asked the public to contact it via its email aiicontact@aiicoplc.com, should the scammers contact them.

AIICO is on facebook as AAICOTribe and on Instagram as @aiicoinsurance. The company can also be reached via telephone: 070024426682 or 012792930.