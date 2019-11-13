By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Fast-rising Nigerian afro-pop artiste, Zidiq, signed to Anacaona Records, an American based record label just released the video to his wave-making single, AFRICAN MAMA.

Directed by Michel Dessources Jr, the video tunefully applauds the irresistible Beauty of the African woman.

For the beautiful face, an external elegance of shape, great hair and smooth skin, to name but a few, a perfect mix of both the physical beauty and internal beauty adorns this addictive jam.

This Afro Electronic Dance Music anthem is defined by its fusion of Caribbean and Dancehall vibe and lively electronic soundscapes.

Zidiq states, “The Director and I wanted to present the video as a stylish colourful, high energy montage of a mix of performances and drama which has its elements edited together to create a stunning look of a well-told story using interesting camera angles and lightings.”

The camera work accentuates each woman and highlights the uniformed dance routine taking place beneath the glossy neon lights of the club.

Zidiq is ready to establish a fierce position in the electronic music sphere, customizing it with cultural influences and preparing future projects to come.

Zidiq enjoys a wide array of music as he showed his admiration for the vocal prowess of Wande Coal, the energetic vibes of Burna Boy as well as the royal swaggz of the Queen of House music – Niniola.

These artistes and a few household names in the music industry are the stars that inspire him as an act.

AFRICAN MAMA is the first of its kind in not just Nigeria but the African music scene as a whole, a perfect blend of the widely accepted Afro sound garnished with the energetic Electro Dance Music tune called Afro Electronic Dance Music (AEDM).

AEDM is the height of this form of creativity and is the brain child of Anacaona records.

The satisfactorily tuneful song is produced and mixed by Irish producers Brian Sheil and Alex Flood, released from the stables of Anacaona Records.