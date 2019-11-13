Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has won five awards at the 2019 edition of the FMDQ Gold Awards which held recently at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, emerged the overall winner in the Secondary Market category, winning the ‘FMDQ Dealing Member of the Year’ award, for the second year running. The company also won the award for ‘FMDQ FX Market Liquidity Provider’ of the year.

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, another subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, won the ‘FMDQ Capital Markets Securities Origination’ award, thereby emerging the overall winner of the Primary Market category. The company also won the ‘FMDQ Registration Member (Quotations) Award’.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited won the ‘Most Active Buy-side Participant in the Fixed Income Market” award.

Dignitaries that attended the event included Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State and Mary Uduk, the Acting Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Both dignitaries presented awards to Stanbic IBTC.

Funso Akere, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital, said the awards would further spur the company to continue providing excellent services across the financial services spectrum. He said: “The five awards we have won will have a positive impact on our operations. This means raising the bar in terms of service delivery. It is a challenge to continually create innovative solutions for our clients. As long as we keep delivering innovative solutions to our clients, they will continue to engage us and we will continue to do transactions.”

He further expressed his appreciation to the clients of Stanbic IBTC, stressing that it was because of them that the company was winning awards. Akere also commended the effort of employees of Stanbic IBTC for putting their heart and soul in service delivery to the company’s clients.

Samuel Ocheho, Head, Global Markets, Nigeria at Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC described the awards as a testament to the culture of hard work at Stanbic IBTC.

He said: “This signifies that we are a top player in the foreign exchange market and in the secondary market for all money market products. It is a testimony to the hard work that we have been engaged in as an institution.”

The FMDQ Gold Awards, held annually, recognizes stakeholders whose participation in the fixed income, foreign exchange and derivatives markets, have supported and fostered growth and development of these markets as well as the Nigerian economy. The inaugural edition was held in 2018.