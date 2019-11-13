As part of effort to ensure improved service delivery and client satisfaction in public health facilities, the Lagos State Ministry of Health in partnership with the Saving One Million Lives Program for Results (SOMLPforR); a Federal Government sponsored programme has commenced an eight-day capacity building workshop for over 1, 050 health workers in the State.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who declared the workshop open on Wednesday at the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja, the “the training was specifically organized to improve competencies and build robust relationship between health workers and clients. The training aims at building and maintaining high level of professionalism on the part of health workers whilst ensuring client fulfillment and satisfaction on the services accessed in our facilities”.

Abayomi, while answering questions from pressmen shortly after declaring the training open explained that participants of the workshop include clinical and non-clinical health workers drawn from Primary, Secondary and Tertiary health facilities as well as from the Ministry of Health, Health Service Commission and the Primary Health Care Board.

Said he, “this capacity building workshop is geared towards enhancing effective service delivery in the health sector in line with the second pillar of the present administration’s THEMES agenda. We are not relenting in our drive to provide qualitative health care to the citizens and this could only be achieved through well-equipped and better trained health workers.”

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Family Health and Nutrition, Dr. Folashade Oludara assured that the State government will make training, capacity building and human resource development a priority in delivery of quality health care services across health facilities.

He urged all participants to take what they have learnt to their facilities, cascade it to other healthcare workers and employ it in the discharge of their duties noting that the result will be a win-win situation for health workers and clients that leaves everybody happy and fulfilled.

“The present administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring best practices in health service delivery in the State. We have organized this program to improve the interpersonal skills of our health workers in and around their working environment and to build clients confidence in our health workers and our facilities. We also want to change the narratives by getting good testimonials from clients that patronize our facilities”; Abayomi said.

The Project Manager, Lagos State SOMLPforR, Dr. Mazeedat Erinosho who also spoke at the event explained the training is in line with SOMLPforR’s disbursement linked indicators two which is aimed at improving the quality of service and increasing the quality of high impact reproductive and child health nutrition interventions.

She added that a similar training on personal effectiveness and etiquette was organized by the Ministry in partnership with SOMLPforR some months ago where over 1,000 nurses where trained.

Erinosho noted that the trainings stands to help the State analyze her current position in personal effectiveness and etiquette amongst its health workers in the three tier of service delivery to help in taking actions towards improvement in the areas of time management, better commitment to work, constant evolution, improved communication skills and building better relationships and responsibilities.

“After this training exercise, we are going to conduct an impact assessment, to see whether there has been an improvement in the deliverables of quality health service from our health workers in our facilities especially in the way they relate to clients and their colleagues.

“Through this training and capacity building workshop, we want to ensure that the patient is satisfied with the healthcare service received either at the primary, secondary or tertiary levels of care. Saving one million lives is thus supporting this training to ensure that our health care workers and non-clinical health care workers put in more effort in the way they discharge their duties and responsibilities”, She said.

The Project Manager added the training was extended to nonclinical staff because of the belief that no cadre in the health sector should be relegated in the quest to achieving an effective health care delivery noting that every person in the chain of health service delivery is important.

Erinosho stated that the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results is a federal Government initiative aimed at strengthening Maternal New Born and Child Health intervention has part of its deliverables targeted towards improving the quality of Health care delivery.

Speaking after the training, a participant, Mr. Adekunle Shonde who is a community health officer expressed satisfaction in the training stressing noting that he has learnt new ways of relating with colleagues and clients to attain fulfillment in his facility. He assured that he will cascade and put to practice what he has learnt in the course of the training.