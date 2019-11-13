By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 100 students will be awarded with first class degrees honours in this year’s convocation ceremony of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Faradey Orunmwense, announced this on Wednesday in Benin, while addressing journalists at the pre-45th Convocation/49th Founder’s Day ceremony of the institution.

He also disclosed that 10,198 graduands would be awarded various diplomas and degrees from the University.

He added that 2,274 students had second class upper, 4011 others with second class lower and 592 studnts with third class.

Others are 273 doctorate degree (PhD), 1,977 masters, 253 post graduate diploma, 109 diploma and 609 unclassified.

Orunmwense explained that academic activities in the University had taken a giant leap since the inception of his administration.

According to him, “academic programmes, both undergraduate and post graduate have run smoothly, placing the institution in the limelight of the National Universities Commission accreditation. All educational programmes have been fully accredited.”

The outgoing Vice Chancellor noted that a “significant part of the intellectual foot prints of my administration was the attraction of the Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Initiative (CERHI), a World Bank-assisted project.”

He said the progress made thus far by his administration was possible, owing to the support of all stakeholders, especially the Federal Government of Nigeria, noting also that the “Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) has been very generous to them with its intervention projects.”

Orunmwense, who introduced the incoming Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lillian Imuentiyan Salami, called on members of staff of the University “to accord her the necessary support to excel and move the institution to a more enviable heights.”

The new Vice Chancellor will assume office on December 2, 2019.