Watch the video of Larry Gaaga’s ”Tene” featuring Flavour and cameo appearances from Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Enyinna Nwigwe and Swanky JKA.
‘Tene’ was part of the soundtrack featured in Ramsey Nouah’s 2019 movie ”Living In Bondage Breaking Free”.
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:14 pm
