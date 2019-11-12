Hundreds of traders on Tuesday stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly in protest against the demolition of the Ikosi/Isheri produce market in Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the protesters, mostly women, arrived at the assembly en masse, chanting different songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Among the inscriptions on their placards were; “Re-modeling is a political coined language to sell our market, we say no to it; “Nigerians of conscience should come to our help. Governor Sanwoolu please help us”.

Others were: “Our market is not to be sold in any form. We will explore all legal options to stop the satanic demolition of our market. OYESCO should be called to order; Iketu/Ikosi market belongs to all, it must not be sold”.

The leader of the protest, Mrs. Adebukola Adejuwonbi, said the market was being destroyed without proper notification from the appropriate body. She indicted the Chairman, Ikosi/Isheri Local Council Development Area, Mr. Abdulfatai Oyesanya, as the prime mover of the demolition of the market.

She said: “We came from Ikosi/Isheri fruit market. I am one of the sellers in the market. On Friday morning, caterpillars came to demolish our market without any notice. Our leader, as well as the chairman of the local government, said that if we wait, they will kill all of us” she said.

“We were told they have sold out the market to a contractor to build an estate where we are selling our produce. We cannot challenge them. They even fired guns at us. Some people died, while some people sustained serious injuries.

“Amidst all this, the Chairman of Ikosi/Isheri Local Government, Fatai Oyesanya was standing upstairs telling the caterpillars to move on and if anyone waits, they should kill all of us” she added.

According to her, this is why they decided to plead with the Lagos Assembly and the Governor to come to their aid and deliver them.