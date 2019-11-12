World Pneumonia Day is observed every 12th of November to make people aware of the pneumonia disease, its symptoms, causes, and treatment.

Pneumonia is an infectious disease that causes infection in one or both lungs. It can be serious and life-threatening. Due to an infection, inflammation is caused in the air sacs of lungs known as alveoli.

World Pneumonia Day provides an annual forum for the world to stand together and demand action in the fight against pneumonia annually. More than 100 organizations representing the interests of children joined forces as the Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia to hold the first World Pneumonia Day on 2 November 2009.