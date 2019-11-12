As it did last month with “See,” Apple has premiered its forthcoming drama “Truth Be Told” with a celebrity-packed presentation in Hollywood.

The mini-series was unveiled at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, and Lizzy Caplan.

“Truth Be Told” concerns a podcaster, played by Spencer, whose sensationally successful true-crime show may have caused an innocent man to be jailed. Reports Appleinsider.

The first three episodes of the series will be released on Apple TV+ on December 6, with further episodes coming each Friday.

“Truth Be Told” is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, who also exec produces and stars in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.” The drama was created by showrunner is Nichelle Tramble, previously known for her work on “The Good Wife.”

“Truth Be Told” represents the second tranche of programming from Apple TV+, which launched with its initial series on November 1. Shows released then included all episodes of the popular “Dickinson,” plus the first three of major launches “See,” “The Morning Show,” and “For All Mankind.”