By Nimot Sulaimon

Toke Makinwa has signed a new endorsement deal with Oppo Mobile Telecommunications as its brand ambassador and influencer.

Toke announced this on Instagram some pictures. She captioned: “Hey guys, guess who is the new face of @opponigeria??? I am super excited to announce my brand partnership with Oppo mobile phones as we unveil the high-end#OPPOReno2Series in Nigeria. Can’t wait to take you all on this amazing journey, there is too much to discover together so let’s do it in style. TM X OPPO technology. It is time to see the Difference In A Click #tmissababygirl for life #35already feels good”

OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, commonly referred to as OPPO, is a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong, in China, and known for its smartphones, Blu-ray players and other electronic devices.