The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has described the death of renowned virologist and social critic, Professor Tamunoemi David-West as a huge loss to Nigeria and humanity.

According to him, David-West was such a colossus, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria.

“Our dear Professor David-West was such a giant in academics, administration, education, public discourse, and an excellent statesman.

“For all of his 83 years on earth, he fought for a better society through his intellect, resources, connection, and sweat. He spoke boldly to power and stood by his conviction,” said.

Peterside recalled the support the late David-West offered him during his 2015 gubernatorial campaign in Rivers State, adding that his words of wisdom proved very relevant.

He stressed further that Rivers state has lost one of her illustrious sons, who brought glory and honour to the state through appointments, service, and research.

The NIMASA DG stated that as Commissioner for Education in Rivers State, the late David-West contributed immensely to building of schools in several communities, in addition to Rivers indigenes getting scholarship to go to school.

“He was a forthright man, his words were his bond. Once he believes in a cause, he stays by it, he never wavered. He was such a principled man that could not be swayed by riches or money.

“His legacies are sufficient demonstration of how he impacted on humanity. He helped produce generations of leaders at the University of Ibadan, where he taught for several years until he retired.

“Despite his age, he continued to add his voice to progressive causes and contributed immensely to the victory of President Muhammad Buhari in 2015 and 2019,” he stated.

Dr. Peterside condoled with his family, the academic community, President Muhammadu Buhari and Rivers people over his demise.