Former international, Victor Ikpeba has said a new contract for the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr will allow the team to maintain stability.

Ikpeba believes that Rohr’s presence in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is an opportunity to keep the team settled and moving ahead

Rohr’s contract will expire in June 2020 and there are no indications that federation is planning to continue their relationship with him.

Speaking on Supersports program, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist advised the NFF to retain the German tactician so that he could continue with his good job.

“I will advise the Nigeria Football Federation to extend Gernot Rohr’s contract because he has brought stability, progress and winning mentality to the team.

“I don’t see any reason why the NFF will want to sack a man that must have qualify the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in June next year. For me, Rohr deserves a contract renewal and should be allowed to continue with the good job he has been doing.

“How do you think it will look hiring a new coach to manage the Super Eagles after the expiration of his contract in June next summer. In my view, let’s allow Rohr to continue his good job on the Super Eagles.