Namibian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Humphrey Geiseb said on Tuesday that the labour of past Nigerian leaders would never be in vain as their efforts contributed immensely to his country’s independence.

Geiseb said this when he visited the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

The Namibian envoy said that the courtesy visit was to promote friendship between Nigeria and Namibia and to learn from NIDCOM’s experiences. He said that the longstanding bilateral relations that had developed between the two countries over the years had created a situation where his country ensured that no Nigerian was imprisoned in Namibia.

He called on the commission to support his country in its preparation for the conduct of general elections on Nov. 14. According to him, NIDCOM can help make Namibians living in Nigeria to vote for their next president on Nov. 14 in their places of residence in Abuja and Lagos.

“The good news I bring today is to call on the support of NIDCOM in Namibia’s next general elections coming up on Nov. 14, for those Namibians resident outside the country. We have a community of Namibians staying in Nigeria. Some are in Abuja and others in Lagos. They will be voting at the high commission of Namibia here in Nigeria. Also, I want to inform the chairman of our longstanding relationship with Nigeria,” he said.

“Our people came here during the struggle for Namibia’s independence and your past leaders – Gen. Murtala Mohammed, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Muhammadu Buhari and many others – have supported us. They laid the foundation for the independence and freedom of Namibia. Forty years ago, Namibia became an independent state; so the labour of Nigerian leaders have never been in vain,’’ he added.

He added that the support from Nigeria went beyond the era for Namibia’s struggle for political independence and freedom. He said he was happy to announce that “there are no Nigerians in Namibian prisons”.