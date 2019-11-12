A 12-year-old Nigerian boy based in the United Kingdom, Chika Ofili has been presented with a Special Recognition Award for making a discovery in Mathematics.

Chika was presented the award by the TruLittle Hero Awards on the 11th of November.

The little mathematician discovered a new formula for divisibility by 7 in mathematics. His new formula for divisibility of 7 is to multiply the last digit in the figure and then add everything together, then check if the new figure is a multiple of 7.