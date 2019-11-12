The INEC stakeholders meeting in Lokoja today was overshadowed by the claim by Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mrs Natasha Akpoti, that she was attacked by suspected thugs working for APC candidaye, Governor Yahaya Bello.

Why Bello would send thugs after her was not stated.

Natasha tweeted the attack: “I have just been attacked & pushed to the ground by Yahaya Bello’s / APC thugs as I walked into the Political Stakeholders meeting organised by INEC. Police watched doing nothing.”

I’ve just been attacked, pushed to the ground & denied entrance by Yahaya Bello’s @OfficialAPCNg into the Political Stakeholders meeting organized by @inecnigeria in Lokoja. 500 @PoliceNG watched doing nothing. Prof. Mahmood, Comm of Police were in there there & did nothing. — Natasha Akpoti (@NatashaAkpoti) November 12, 2019

According to a witness, “the incident happened in the presence of the Governor and the Inspector General, Mohammed Adamu, amongst other security chiefs.

“It took the attention of the men of the Nigerian Army to rescue the SDP governorship candidate from the venue”, the witness added.

It was gathered that trouble started when some thugs prevented Natasha from entering Idrinana Hotel venue of the stakeholders meeting.

Her supporters insisted she must be allowed access to the venue while members of the other group held their ground.

In the crisis that followed, the police quickly released teargas to the air. All the dignitaries, candidates and their supporters suffered from the effects of the substance.

The SDP had earlier raised alarm about the safety of the lady- politician alleging a plot to attack her convoy.

Today’s attack was the third in three days on the SDP candidate.

Her posters were torn Sunday afternoon on major streets in Lokoja.

Early on Monday, the office of the SDP was set on fire by yet-to-be identified arsonists.

Hoodlums also vandalised her family house in Okene in the build up to the last general election. She sought unsuccessfully to represent Kogi Central Senatorial District.