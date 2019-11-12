Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is recovering in Emory University Hospital, Atlanta after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by recent injuries, his foundation said on Tuesday.

Carter, 95, was hurt during “recent falls.” The surgery was said to have gone well and there were no reported complications.

He is expected to remain in hospital “as long as advisable for observation,” the Atlanta-based foundation said in a statement.

The former president was admitted on Monday to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him.

In September, Carter was also admitted to hospital to monitor a minor pelvic fracture after he fell in his home in Plains, 215 kilometres south of Atlanta.

It was the second fall that month for Carter, who required stitches above his eyebrow after the first incident.

In an earlier fall in May, Carter broke his other hip, resulting in hip replacement surgery.

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, also is a cancer survivor, having been successfully treated for brain cancer which was diagnosed in 2015.

The Democrat – the longest-living U.S. president – became a champion for human rights both domestically and abroad after serving a single term as president. (dpa/NAN)