Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has elected Mustapha Isah as its Acting President. He was elected to the position vacated by Mrs. Funke Egbemode the erstwhile President, who was recently appointed Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun State.

The Standing Committee of the Guild which acted as an Electoral College, in line with Article 13(4) of the Nigerian Guild of Editors Constitution, elected Mr. Isah on Friday, 8 November, 2019 at the Editors’ House, Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria.

The communique of the meeting, which announced Isah’s election also said that the Guild’s Standing Committee “discussed the state of the nation and the media and took particular note of the ongoing plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to ‘sanitise’ the Social Media space and thereby resolved,” among others, to call on the government to rescind the decision “as such measure is in clear contravention of Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (As amended), which guarantees every Nigerian citizen the right to “freedom of expression, including the right to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.””

The Second Class Upper Division History graduate from Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is currently the Head of News, Silverbird TV and Rhythm 93.7fm, Lagos. He started his journalism carrier with the defunct Tempo Magazine during the military years.