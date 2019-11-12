Officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) dispersed protesters who stormed the headquarters of the service over the continued detention of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

The protesters had stormed the DSS office this morning but were met with resistance by the officials who then started shooting sporadically to disperse them.

Sowore, the convener of the Revolution Now campaign, has spent nearly 102 days in detention despite having been granted bail by the Federal High Court and fulfilled the conditions. He was arrested in August, according to the DSS, because he called for a revolution and “for threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country”.

The protest had gone on peacefully for close to one hour before the security agents interrupted, first by driving a black patrol vehicle into the crowd as Deji Adeyanju, convener of the Concerned Nigerians civil society group, was addressing journalists and protesters.