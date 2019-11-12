With over 97,000 Youtube views and currently trending at number 6, Rema’s ”Lady” official video is making huge waves.
Less than 19 hours since the Mavin records artiste dropped this song, fans have gone into a frenzy already.
Take a look.
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2:11 pm
